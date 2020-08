A young fan is overcome with emotion as he finds out he's been named Everton's 'Fan of the Year' and receives a surprise video call from club captain Seamus Coleman.

Lewis Docherty, 11, was given the award in honour of his dedication to the club and his efforts in helping to fundraise thousands of pounds for charity.

Lewis, who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, also delighted Coleman by singing a rendition of his favourite chant.