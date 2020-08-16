Livingston deserved clean sheet - Holt

Livingston head coach Gary Holt says his players "stood the test" in the 0-0 draw with Rangers.

Top videos

Top Stories

Ronnie O'Sullivan
Sevilla v Man Utd
Breaking news
  • From the section Snooker
  • Comments
Lewis Hamilton
  • From the section Formula 1
Sportscene
Rain stops play
  • From the section Cricket