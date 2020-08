Irish League clubs return to European action this week and you can watch Linfield, Glentoran and Coleraine live on the BBC.

Linfield's Champions League qualifier away to Legia Warsaw will be available to stream on the BBC Sport website from 18:00 BST on Tuesday.

On Thursday, you can watch Glentoran and Coleraine in Europa League action from 19:00 BST, with both games available to stream on the website.