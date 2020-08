Manager Jayne Ludlow says Wales Women will be boosted ahead of their rearranged Euro 2021 qualifiers by having Jess Fishlock playing in the Women's Super League (WSL).

The OL Reign midfielder, Wales' most capped player, is poised to join a WSL club for five months while America's National Women's Super League (NWSL) is on hiatus.

Fishlock, 33, is looking to gain match fitness following a serious knee injury in June 2019 and has been training with the Wales performance squad in recent weeks.