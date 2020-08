Slaughtneil top their Derry SFC group after a comfortable 2-12 to 1-4 victory over Coleraine on Saturday.

Goals from Shane McGuigan and Se McGuigan helped Slaughtneil to victory while Colm McGoldrick netted for Coleraine.

Shane McGuigan starred for Slaughtneil and he reflected on the match while manager Paul Bradley praised the Derry full-forward.