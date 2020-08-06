'Why wouldn't you want to go to Liverpool?' - Baraclough on Lewis transfer talk

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says a potential move to Liverpool for Norwich City defender Jamal Lewis would be "a massive boost to his career".

Twelve-times capped Lewis is reportedly a transfer target for the Premier League champions.

Baraclough also speaks to BBC Sport NI's Stephen Watson about the importance of Northern Ireland players playing at the highest possible club level, Oliver Norwood's continued absence from international football and the prospects for September's Nations League matches.