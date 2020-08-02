Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Scottish Premiership
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Top Scorers
Scottish Football
Watch all the goals from the Premiership's opening weekend
3 Aug 2020
3 Aug 2020
From the section
Scottish Premiership
Watch all 13 goals from the opening weekend of the Scottish Premiership.
Available to UK users only.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
'The most dramatic ending I can remember'
8h
about 9 hours ago
From the section
Formula 1
'Pivotal' Celtic keep Edouard - Lennon
06:11
Coverage starts in 40 minutes
From the section
Football
O'Sullivan makes blistering Crucible start
7h
about 7 hours ago
From the section
Snooker
Folau not taking knee 'personal choice'
8h
about 9 hours ago
From the section
Rugby League
How should Liverpool solve transfer dilemma?
14m
14 minutes ago
From the section
Football
Comments
'The Super Bowl of boxing' - Costello's greatest night
30m
31 minutes ago
From the section
Boxing