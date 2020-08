GB sprinter Adam Gemili provides words of encouragement to young players missing out on this year's Super Cup NI after the tournament was called off because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The former European champion, who played for Chelsea in the annual youth tournament in 2007, is among sporting stars sending messages of support.

The event has witnessed many emerging talents since it began in 1983, including Steve McManaman, David Beckham, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.