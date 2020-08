MOTDx presenter Reece Parkinson, BBC Sport's Liam Loftus, Arsenal fan and YouTuber Michael Timbs and Chelsea-supporting Radio 1 host Abbie McCarthy react to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's winning goal against Chelsea on the MOTDx Watchalong. The Gunners beat the Blues 2-1 at Wembley in the Heads Up FA Cup final.

