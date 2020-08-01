Homepage
Livingston
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Top Scorers
Scottish Football
'A horrible feeling' - Holt on Livi loss
1 Aug 2020
1 Aug 2020
From the section
Livingston
Livingston head coach Gary Holt says "it's a horrible feeling" after
losing 1-0 to St Mirren.
