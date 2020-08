Glentoran captain Marcus Kane "wears the green shirt with pride" after leading the club to their first trophy since 2015, says former Northern Ireland international Stephen Craigan.

In an emotional and poignant moment, Kane lifted the Irish Cup just seven months after his baby son Harrie passed away.

Kane moved to the Oval from Linfield in 2012 and the 28-year-old has made over 280 appearances for the east Belfast outfit.