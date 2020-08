Glentoran striker Robbie McDaid says his emotions are "hard to sum up" after hitting an extra-time winner against Ballymena United in the Irish Cup final.

McDaid netted his sixth goal of the Glens' fairytale cup run in the decider as the east Belfast outfit lifted their first trophy since 2015.

The 23-year-old praised the fitness of his team-mates after both sides played 120 minutes just five days after their respective semi-finals also went to extra-time.