Glentoran clinch the 2020 Irish Cup with a 2-1 win over Ballymena United after extra-time in an absorbing final at Windsor Park.

Paul O'Neill gave Glentoran the lead in the first half with a well-taken finish but the Sky Blues hit back early in the second period through Cathair Friel's bullet header.

With penalties beckoning once more, Robbie McDaid drove home Ciaran O'Connor's cross in the second half of extra-time to secure Glentoran's first piece of silverware since the 2015 Irish Cup.