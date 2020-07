Re-live action from the 2000 Irish Cup final as Scot Ian Gilzean scores the only goal of the game in Glentoran's 1-0 win over Portadown at Windsor Park.

Gilzean met Tim McCann's pinpoint cross from the right with a diving header to ensure the cup returned to the East Belfast club.

The trophy was lifted by Glentoran captain Colin Nixon, who made 794 appearances for the Oval outfit.