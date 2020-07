Manager Neil Harris says Cardiff City will aim to achieve a "miracle" by overturning a 2-0 first-leg deficit at Fulham in their Championship play-off semi-final.

Having lost 2-0 at home on Monday, Cardiff travel to Craven Cottage on Thursday for the second leg.

In the play-offs' 33-year history, no second-tier team has reached the final having lost a first leg by two goals.