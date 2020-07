Ballymena United achieved their sixth, and most recent, Irish Cup success when they beat Larne 1-0 at the Oval in May 1989, Paul Hardy scoring the only goal.

The Sky Blues won the cup three times in the 1980s, also triumphing in 1981 and 1984.

They will hope to add to their tally when they take on Glentoran in the 2020 decider at Windsor Park on Friday.