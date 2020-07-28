Play-off pressure all on Brentford - Taylor

Wales and Aston Villa defender Neil Taylor says the pressure will be on Brentford when they try to overturn a 1-0 deficit in Wednesday's Championship play-off semi-final second leg against his former club Swansea City.

Although the Bees are at home, Taylor believes just missing out on automatic promotion may play on their minds against a Swansea side who sneaked into the top six on an incredible last day of the regular season.

However, Brentford are bolstered by the availability of defender Rico Henry, who has had a three-match ban overturned for his red card in Sunday's first leg.