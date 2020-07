Glentoran will meet Ballymena United in Friday’s Irish Cup final after defeating Cliftonville 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Windsor Park.

Patrick McClean’s own goal put the Reds in control but Robbie McDaid equalised later in the first half.

McDaid, Keith Cowan and Marcus Kane all hit the woodwork for the Glens before Conor McDermott’s decisive sudden-death penalty was saved by veteran stopper Elliott Morris to send the east Belfast side into the final.