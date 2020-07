Swansea City defender Jake Bidwell says play-off "opportunities don't come around very often" ahead of their Championship second leg against Brentford on Wednesday.

Andre Ayew's goal in Sunday's first leg has given Swansea a narrow advantage going into the reverse leg of the tie.

Bidwell is a former Bees captain and has twice been beaten in the play-offs playing for the West London side.

