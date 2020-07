Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey has praised his side's resilience after beating rivals Coleraine on penalties in Monday's Irish Cup semi-final.

Kenny Kane's injury-time equaliser cancelled out Eoin Bradley's opener before Ballymena kept their composure to win 3-1 in the shootout.

Andy McGrory, James Knowles and Steven McCullough all netted for Ballymena while Ben Doherty missed the decisive spot kick to send the Sky Blues into the final.