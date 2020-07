Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin says it is "mind-boggling" that the club has not won the Irish Cup since 1979 as they prepare to face Glentoran in the semi-finals.

The north Belfast side take on the Glens while Ballymena United face Coleraine in Monday's semi-final double-header at Windsor Park.

Reds defender Jamie Harney also looks ahead to the match with a place in next Friday's final up for grabs.