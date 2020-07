Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey says his focus has been making sure his players are as prepared as possible for Monday's Irish Cup semi-final against Coleraine.

The Sky Blues face Oran Kearney's outfit in the first semi-final at Windsor Park at 14:00 BST, which is live on the BBC.

United captain Jim Ervin added "it would mean everything" if Ballymena could win the Irish Cup after losing to Glenavon in the final in 2014.