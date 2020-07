Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper and forward Andre Ayew have nothing but praise for on-loan Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster.

The 20-year-old has scored 10 goals in 20 Championship games, helping the Swans secure a play-off spot.

Ayew believes the Liverpool striker can shine at the highest level.

Swansea host Brentford in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final on Sunday, 26 July.