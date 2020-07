Kasper Schmeichel says Leicester City are still in an "unbelievable situation" to be able to qualify for the Champions League with a win against Manchester United on the final day, despite winning only five of 17 Premier League matches since the start of 2020.

WATCH MORE: Liverpool must stay hungry for more titles - Salah

Watch more on Football Focus, Saturday 25 July at 12:00 BST on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Available to UK users only.