The range of fitness levels has been vast - McDermott

  • From the section Irish

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott says managing his players' fitness levels ahead of their Irish Cup semi-final against Cliftonville has been a challenge.

The east Belfast club take on the Reds in the second of two last-four ties being played at Windsor Park on Monday, four months after the sides last played a competitive match.

"It's the first pre-season I have faced where the range of fitness levels have been so vast. It's been challenging but you just have to be creative to get things done," he said.

Top videos

Top Stories

Cornwall
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard
Brazilian GP
  • From the section Formula 1
Premier League trophy
  • From the section Football
Frank Lampard and Jurgen Klopp
  • From the section Football
Aidan McHugh
  • LIVE
  • From the section Tennis