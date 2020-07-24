The range of fitness levels has been vast - McDermott

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott says managing his players' fitness levels ahead of their Irish Cup semi-final against Cliftonville has been a challenge.

The east Belfast club take on the Reds in the second of two last-four ties being played at Windsor Park on Monday, four months after the sides last played a competitive match.

"It's the first pre-season I have faced where the range of fitness levels have been so vast. It's been challenging but you just have to be creative to get things done," he said.