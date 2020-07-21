Last chance as Cardiff and Swansea battle for play-offs

The battle between Cardiff City and arch-rivals Swansea City for a place in the Championship play-offs will come down to the final game of the season on Wednesday night.

The Bluebirds, who currently occupy the last play-off spot, will be at home to bottom side Hull City as they protect a three-point lead over seventh-placed Swansea.

If Cardiff avoid defeat or Swansea fail to win, Neil Harris' men will prevail.

But if the Bluebirds are beaten and the Swans win at Reading, it will be Steve Cooper's side who progress.

At the same time, fifth-placed Nottingham Forest - who could be overtaken by both Welsh clubs - are at home against Stoke, with all matches kicking off at 19:30 BST.

Listen to BBC Radio Wales Sport build-up from 19:00 BST. Live commentary of Reading v Swansea City (BBC Radio Wales FM and Digital Radio, Swansea area only). Cardiff City v Hull City on all other frequencies.