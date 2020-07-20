'Focus on ourselves', Cooper urges Swans

  • From the section Welsh

Head coach Steve Cooper says Swansea City must focus on themselves as they bid to reach the Championship play-offs in their final game of the season.

The Swans, who are seventh in the table, must win at Reading on Wednesday and hope sixth-placed Cardiff City lose at home to Hull City.

Swansea could still overtake Nottingham Forest, who are fifth, by making up a five-goal difference if Forest lose to Stoke.

Cooper recognises other results will need to go Swansea's way, but is urging his side to concentrate on the job in hand.

