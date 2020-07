Phil Foden tells Football Focus what it's like playing alongside the "perfect balance" of David Silva and Kevin de Bruyne in Manchester City's midfield.

WATCH MORE: 'We love you!' Game of Thrones star's message for Marcelo Bielsa

Watch the full interview with Phil Foden on Football Focus, Saturday, 18 July 12:00 BST on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.