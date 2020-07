Manager Neil Harris says Cardiff City have 'four massive games coming up', beginning with Friday night's trip to Championship promotion rivals Fulham.

The Bluebirds remained in the play-off places despite the midweek home loss to Blackburn Rovers, but are now only a point above Welsh rivals Swansea while other clubs are also snapping at their heels.

With just four games of the regular season remaining, Harris says they can afford no more slip-ups.