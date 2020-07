Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said "unfortunate mistakes" cost his team after a 3-0 defeat against Leicester City. Hodgson also praised "top class striker" Jamie Vardy, who scored his 100th and 101st Premier League goals during the match.

MATCH REPORT: Leicester City 3-0 Crystal Palace

