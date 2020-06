Watch Manchester City legend Shaun Goater's most entertaining moments in the latest MOTDx Watchalong episode as his former club beat Newcastle 2-0 in Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final.

Catch-up on BBC iPlayer: Newcastle v Man City - MOTDx Watchalong with Reece Parkinson, Liam Loftus, Shaun Goater and YouTuber Rob Mathewson (Roobenstein)

MOTDx Watchalong returns on Sunday, 5 July at 18:45 BST for Southampton v Manchester City on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.