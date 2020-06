Gareth McAuley believes the work that Ian Baraclough has done previously with the Northern Ireland squad will help him in his new role.

Baraclough has been promoted from his job as NI Under-21 boss to lead the senior side and former NI defender McAuley said the appointment will be popular with the players.

"For me, it was a two-horse race for the job between Ian and Stephen Robinson. The players already have relationships with Ian and nothing much will change in the short-term," said McAuley.