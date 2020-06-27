It was a two-horse race for title - Mulgrew credits runners-up Coleraine

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew says he has sympathy for runners-up Coleraine after the Blues were crowned Irish Premiership champions via a mathematical formula.

The Windsor Park outfit were four points ahead of the Bannsiders with seven matches left to play and Mulgrew admitted Oran Kearney's men will have felt they had a chance to win the title.

The midfielder also said he had sympathy for relegated Institute and defended the Northern Ireland Football League for the criticism it has received over its decision on how to end the 2019-20 season.

