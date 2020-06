Kevin de Bruyne tells Gary Lineker Liverpool were better than Man City this year but says winning the FA Cup and Champions League would still complete an "unbelievable season" with three trophies.

Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday 27 June at 12:00 BST and Newcastle United v Manchester City in their FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday 28 June at 18:10 BST live on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.