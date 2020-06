Watford manager Nigel Pearson says his side "didn't do enough" to beat Burnley as the Hornets' bid for Premier League survival hit a set-back with a 1-0 loss at Turf Moor.

MATCH REPORT: Burnley 1-0 Watford

Watch highlights of all of Thursday's Premier League fixtures on Match of the Day at 22:30 BST on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.