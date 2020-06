BBC Sport rounds up the best archive action from 26 June in European Championship history.

England's Euro 96 adventure ends in the cruellest of fashions as they lose on penalties to Germany in the semi-finals at Wembley.

Also on this day, Denmark stunned the football world by beating Germany 2-0 to win Euro 92, and, in 2016, Eden Hazard put in a sparkling display as Belgium hammered Hungary 4-0.

