BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Tony Livesey, a Burnley fan, explained the anger he felt seeing a 'White Lives Matter Burnley' banner being flown over his team's match against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Monday.

Burnley said that the banner "in no way represents" what the club stands for and that they will "work fully with the authorities to identify those responsible and take appropriate action".

