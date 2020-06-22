Poborsky's lob, Alonso's landmark double & Czechs avenge Euro 96 defeat

BBC Sport rounds up the best archive action from 23 June in European Championship history.

Karel Poborsky scores one of the best goals of Euro 96 with a memorable lob for the Czech Republic in their 1-0 win over Portugal in the quarter-finals at Villa Park.

Also on this day, the Czech Republic knocked Germany out of Euro 2004 with a 2-1 win and it was a memorable night for Xabi Alonso who celebrated his 100th cap for Spain with two goals as his side beat France 2-0 in the quarter-finals at Euro 2012.

