Pearce's penalty exorcism, Ireland's magic moment and Ronaldo's mic drop

BBC Sport rounds up the best archive action from 22 June in European Championship history.

Cristiano Ronaldo throws a reporter's microphone into a lake in the build-up to Portugal's final group game at Euro 2016 - with the team under pressure having drawn their first two games. But Ronaldo responded in style with a fine back-heel goal in the 3-3 draw with Hungary that saw the eventual winners sneak through their group in third place.

Also on this day in 2016, Robbie Brady writes his name into Irish football folklore and Radja Nainggolan scores a belter for Belgium - while in 1996, Stuart Pearce exorcises his penalty demons for England.

