Glentoran 0-6 Coleraine

Highlights of Coleraine's 6-0 demolition of Glentoran from 2009.

Top videos

Top Stories

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jurgen Klopp
  • From the section Football
Lewis Hamilton
  • From the section Formula 1
BBC Radio 5 Live programme
Audio
Alastair Cook
Mikel Arteta
  • From the section Football
Goal fest in Bruges, Roo beauty & pain for Spain
Video