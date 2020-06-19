Fraser decision a huge blow for Cherries - Howe

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says it is "a huge blow" that Ryan Fraser will not play again for the club after the Scotland winger's decision not to sign a new contract with the Cherries.

Fraser, whose current deal expires on 30 June, declined the offer of a short extension to cover the remainder of the season.

