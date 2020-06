Flint Town United manager Niall McGuinness is relishing the prospect of managing in the Cymru Premier for a second time.

The 29-year-old was one of the youngest managers in Europe when he managed Rhyl in the Welsh top flight in 2016.

Flint were founding members of the League of Wales in 1992 and despite finishing behind Prestatyn in the Cymru North this season they have been promoted and will return to the top division for the first time since 1998.