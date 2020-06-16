Rooney bursts on to scene, Ronaldo dazzles and Brolin's brilliance

BBC Sport rounds up the best archive action from 17 June in European Championship history.

Wayne Rooney announced his arrival into international tournament football with two goals in England's Euro 2004 win against Switzerland, while this date marked the end of an era for Gary Lineker, who made his final appearance in an England shirt and was substituted as the Three Lions lost 2-1 to Sweden and crashed out of Euro 92.

Also on this day in 2000, Alan Shearer scored as England beat Germany 1-0, and in 2012 Cristiano Ronaldo was the Portugal hero as they beat the Netherlands 2-1.

Watch Euro 2020 on BBC Sport next summer

