Van Basten hat-trick, Gascoigne's Wembley glory and Welbeck's cheeky finish

BBC Sport rounds up the best archive action from 15 June in European Championship history.

Paul Gascoigne scored a magical goal at Wembley as England beat Scotland 2-0 in Euro 96, and Danny Welbeck netted a brilliant winner in England's 3-2 win over Sweden at Euro 2012.

Also on this day, Marco van Basten's hat-trick eliminated England from Euro 88 in Germany, and Ukraine v France was suspended for nearly an hour in 2012 because of an epic thunderstorm.

Watch Euro 2020 on BBC Sport next summer

Video available to UK users only.

Euros OTD Video

Top Stories

Marcus Rashford
  • From the section Football
Daniel Berger celebrates victory with his caddie
  • From the section Golf
Jofra Archer
  • From the section Cricket
Sergio Ramos
Joseph John
Jack Grealish
  • From the section Gossip