Bendtner outshines Ronaldo, Zidane breaks English hearts and Buffon saves Italy

BBC Sport rounds up the best archive action from 13 June in European Championship history.

Zinedine Zidane stages a one man smash-and-grab to score two goals in injury time and condemn England to a 2-1 defeat by France at Euro 2004.

Also on this day in 2012 Nicklas Bendtner upstages Ronaldo by scoring twice for Denmark against Portugal. In 2008 Gianluigi Buffon's penalty-saving heroics keep Italy in the competition and Wesley Sneijder scores the pick of the goals as the Netherlands hammer France 4-1.

