We need a 'can-do' attitude - McKendry supportive of two-game plan

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry says his club have looked at the financial implications and believes the two-game plan to finish the Irish Premiership season is "very possible to do".

McKendry was reacting to Tuesday night's meeting at which NIFL told top-flight clubs that a mathematical model would be used to determine final league positions if the option of playing two more rounds of fixtures was not accepted.

"We don't want clubs to be falling out with each other because if we don't get this, then it could set football in Northern Ireland back considerably," he said.