Chelsea midfielder Sophie Ingle says winning the Women's Super League on points-per-game is "bittersweet" but feels the Blues deserved their triumph.

The Wales international admits her side would have preferred to take the title having played a full season but she recognises there are "bigger things going on in the world".

Chelsea were a point behind Manchester City when the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic in March but were unbeaten and had a game in hand.