BBC Sport rounds up the best archive action from 8 June in European Championship history, including the opening game of Euro '96 when England faced Switzerland.

It also saw Lukas Podolski score twice for Germany against the country of his birth, Poland, in 2008.

Robert Lewandowski kicked off Euro 2012 with a goal for Poland in Warsaw and Russia hammered the Czech Republic 4-1 at the same tournament.

