Best, Gerrard and Ibrox dreams - Lindsay on Rangers move

New Rangers recruit Charlie Lindsay says it is his dream to walk out at Ibrox in front of 50,000 supporters.

Lindsay, from the Cregagh estate where George Best grew up, has represented Rangers at the Super Cup NI and was named player of the tournament at the recent Alkass International Cup in Qatar, which featured Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

In September, then 15, he became the youngest player ever to play for Glentoran when he came on as substitute in the east Belfast club's County Antrim Shield victory over Ballyclare Comrades.