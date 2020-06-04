Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Gossip
Transfers
All Teams
Leagues & Cups
FA Cup
Women
European
Watch: Eintracht Frankfurt beat Werder Bremen 3-0
4 Jun 2020
4 Jun 2020
From the section
Football
Watch highlights as Eintracht Frankfurt beat struggling Werder Bremen 3-0 in the Bundesliga.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
PL clubs to discuss premature finish
14h
about 14 hours ago
From the section
Football
Listen: England v Australia - 2013 Trent Bridge Test, day one
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Cricket
The European Championship of strikers - who has been the best? Last 32 results
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Football
Vote for the greatest striker since 2000 - last 16
10:06
Coverage starts in 41 minutes
From the section
Football
'Chelsea was my paradise - but one thing spoiled it'
23h
about 23 hours ago
Losing fight hurt more than these injuries, says Jedrzejczyk
1h
about 2 hours ago
From the section
Mixed Martial Arts